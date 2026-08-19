AS Monaco part ways with Paul Pogba ahead of Ligue 1 opener

Monaco, Aug 19 (IANS) AS Monaco and French midfielder Paul Pogba have mutually agreed to end their association, bringing an early close to a contract that was originally scheduled to run until June 2027, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.

The decision comes ahead of Monaco’s first match of the new season, with both parties concluding that the objectives set when Pogba joined the club were only partially achieved.

Pogba arrived at Monaco during the 2025 pre-season as he looked to rebuild his career and return to top-level football following a lengthy period away from the game.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner made his return to professional football with Monaco, and the club credited him for his professionalism, determination and attitude during his time in the Principality.

Although his playing opportunities were limited, Monaco said Pogba’s experience and contribution to the dressing room, particularly among younger players, were valuable.

AS Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro thanked the midfielder for his contribution and said Pogba’s return to club football should not be overshadowed by the fact that his spell did not develop as hoped. “On behalf of the Club, I would simply like to say thank you to Paul. We are very happy to have shared this journey,” Scuro said in an official statement.

“When he joined, we explained that this was a major challenge, that was audacious and ambitious. While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, it should not overshadow the enthusiasm that surrounded his return to club football, nor the fact that Paul was able to return to the pitch and to professional football during this period.”

Scuro also praised Pogba’s influence within the squad, particularly his work with younger teammates. “What he brought to the dressing room, particularly to the younger players with whom he constantly shared his vast experience and offered valuable advice, was precious. His attitude was exemplary throughout,” he added.

Pogba, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to the club, his teammates, staff and supporters for their backing during his time in Monaco.

“I would like to thank the President and the management, my teammates, all the staff members and every supporter who believed in me. Representing this club and the principality was an incredible experience,” Pogba said.

“AS Monaco is an incredible club and although I did not play as many games as I had hoped, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear their colours.”

The 33-year-old now leaves Monaco after a spell in which his primary objective was to regain his fitness and return to competitive football following a prolonged absence.

AS Monaco wished the former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder success for the next chapter of his career.

—IANS

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