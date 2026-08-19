APL 2026: Rohit Sen’s 96, Bastab Roy’s four-for guide Guwahati Royals to 30-run win

Guwahati, Aug 19 (IANS) Guwahati Royals kept their campaign firmly on track with a convincing 30-run victory over Charaideo Sunrisers in Match 37 of the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

Rohit Sen’s blistering 96 at the top of the order set up a commanding total for Royals, before Bastab Roy’s superb four-wicket haul helped restrict Sunrisers well short of the target. Manash Jyoti Gogoi fought hard for the chasing side with a well-made 32, but could not take his team over the line.

Opting to field, Rohit Sen and Sanjay Kumar Singh put on 38 for the opening stand before Singh fell for 9 in the fifth over. Rohit then anchored the innings, sharing useful stands with captain Rishav Das (21) and Nibir Deka (30), before accelerating in the closing overs.

Rohit produced some exquisite strokes to score 96 off just 57 balls, with six fours and eight sixes, before eventually falling as Royals surged to 159 for 4 in the 18th over. Nipan Deka was dismissed for a duck soon after, but a late flourish from Gunjan Jyoti Deka, who remained unbeaten on 19 off just six balls, took Royals to a formidable 182/5.

Reshabh Dipak was the pick of the bowlers for Charaideo Sunrisers with 3/34, while Himanshu Saraswat and Amlan Jyoti Das picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, Sunrisers made a solid start through captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Hrishikesh Tamuli, who put on 53 for the opening wicket. Tamuli continued positively despite losing his partner, scoring 32 off 21 balls with three fours and two sixes before falling to leave Sunrisers at 59/2.

Reshabh and Soumya Kanti Paul then added some quick runs, with Paul striking 23 off just 10 balls, but regular wickets kept the required rate climbing.

Manash Jyoti Gogoi fought hard in the middle overs, scoring 32 off 21 balls, but wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

Bastab proved the difference for Royals, returning figures of 4/21 to wrap up the chase. Rupesh Chetry and Deepak Gohain picked up two wickets apiece, while Raj Agarwal and Nipan Deka chipped in with one wicket each. Charaideo Sunrisers were eventually bowled out for 152 in the 18th over, falling 30 runs short of the target.

Brief scores:

Guwahati Royals 182/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sen 96, Nibir Deka 30; Reshabh Dipak 3/34, Amlan Jyoti Das 1/19) beat Charaideo Sunrisers: 152/10 in 17.3 overs (Hrishikesh Tamuli 32, Manash Jyoti Gogoi 32; Bastab Roy 4/21, Rupesh Chetry 2/27, Deepak Gohain 2/27) by 30 runs.

--IANS

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