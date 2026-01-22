Sadia Khateeb wraps up Vietnam schedule of ‘Silaa’

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb, who is known for ‘Raksha Bandhan’, and ‘The Diplomat’, has wrapped up the Vietnam schedule of her upcoming film ‘Silaa’.

The film is directed by Omung Kumar, and also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Karan Veer Mehra. The international leg marked an important phase of the film and proved to be a creatively fulfilling experience for the actress.

Talking about the same, Sadia said, “Wrapping up Vietnam leaves me with deep creative fulfilment. Shooting across such breathtaking locations was a privilege, and I am grateful to our director Omung Kumar and the entire team who believed in his vision and pushed through every challenge. I would also thank the people of Vietnam for their support and love”.

“‘Silaa’ has been made with immense warmth, resilience and heart, and I cannot wait for the world to experience it”, she added.

During the previous Vietnam schedule, Sadia became the first Bollywood actress to shoot inside Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave. She spent several days shooting deep inside the cave under extreme conditions, without access to network connectivity or basic facilities, making it one of the most demanding schedules of her career.

The Vietnam schedule wrap has further added to the buzz around Silaa, with audiences eagerly awaiting Sadia Khateeb’s intense and visually striking performance. Apart from this, Sadia will also be seen alongside Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor in an upcoming film, making her slate one to watch.

Sadia made her Hindi film debut in 2020 with ‘Shikara’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, earning a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Debut for her role as Shanti Dhar.

She has since appeared in ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and played Uzma Ahmed in the political thriller ‘The Diplomat’ alongside John Abraham.

