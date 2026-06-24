June 24, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

'Sacrifices important for national interest': Kanpur youth grateful for PM Modi's reply to his letter

'Sacrifices important for national interest': Kanpur youth grateful for PM Modi's reply to his letter

Kanpur, June 24 (IANS) Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, who had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure that no compromise is made regarding his security after PM Modi had downsized his convoy during the then global instability, expressed gratitude after receiving a response from the Prime Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Ashutosh Yadav reiterated that sarifices by the citizens are essential for the "idea of Nation First".

He said: "I consider myself fortunate and proud that in a democratic setup, a common citizen can covey his voice to the Prime Minister and it is also heard (by him)."

"When PM Modi had appealed for fuel conservation and had accordingly reduced the size of the convoy, I had appealed to ensure his security since he is the Prime Minister of the country," he added.

Yadav also mentioned that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and infrastructural development, including highways and railways, are among the biggest achievements in the country.

He highlighted that PM Modi has especially shown faith on the youth of the country because they have the potential to change a nation's fortune.

"PM Modi has expressed optimism that the aim to transform India into 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 rests on the shoulders of the youth. He has mentioned in the letter that it is the feeling of unity which serves as the foundation stone for fulfilling any scheme or vision," Ashutosh Yadav said.

The Kanpur resident also added: "Today, our goal is to make our economy, the most developed. With the idea of 'Nation First' we need to make sacrifices, even if we have to remain hungry for fulfilling this goal. Keeping this in mind, I had said that even if we have to remain hungry, we won't compromise on security and even resort to carpooling, or using public transport."

"We all need to deal with any kind of challenges being faced by our country," he said.

In his letter, Ashutosh Yadav had praised PM Modi’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the leadership which instilled hope and confidence in the nation during those difficult times continues to inspire millions of Indians today.

He expressed confidence that, despite current global challenges, India would emerge stronger under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and successfully achieve the goal of becoming a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

--IANS

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