Sacred land of Shivaji inspires us with spirit of patriotism: Prez Murmu, PM Modi on Maharashtra Day

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the people on Maharashtra Day and said that the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires us with a spirit of patriotism, courage, and self-respect.

President Murmu took to social media 'X' and said, "On the auspicious occasion of Maharashtra Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state. This sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires us with a spirit of patriotism, courage, and self-respect. Great luminaries from Maharashtra - such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar - have provided a new direction to both society and the nation. The hardworking and determined people of Maharashtra are making significant contributions to the country's journey of development. It is my sincere wish that Maharashtra continues to advance steadily on the path of progress, and that the lives of all the state's residents remain filled with happiness and prosperity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people of Maharashtra. He wrote on social media 'X', "Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra has a long history of social awakening, cultural richness and leadership across sectors."

"From literature, theatre, music and cinema to industry, education, science and public service, the state has made a lasting contribution to India’s growth. Praying for the continuous development of Maharashtra and the well-being of its great people," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media 'X' and said, "Warm greetings to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. A land of courage, rich cultural heritage and innovation, Maharashtra has been playing a significant role in India’s growth story. Praying for Maharashtra’s continued progress and prosperity."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also extended greetings and said, "Greetings to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. On this occasion, we mark the formation of a state defined by its rich culture, strong values and the enduring spirit of its people in shaping its journey of progress."

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also wished the people of the state and said, "Jai Maharashtra! On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, I extend warm greetings to the wonderful and hardworking people of Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji. May the state continue to progress with strength, unity, and pride."

Maharashtra Day is one of the important events for the state. On this day in 1960, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, along with Yashwantrao Chavan and Sri Prakasa, introduced the map of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Since that day, May 1st is officially recognised as Maharashtra Day. On this day, the government declares a public holiday for all banks, schools, offices, institutions and markets. Every year, the day is celebrated with a grand, astonishing parade in Shivaji Park, Dadar, followed by a speech by the Governor.

--IANS

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