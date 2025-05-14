May 14, 2025 10:14 PM हिंदी

Sachin Pilot questions US role in Indo-Pak understanding, seeks clarity from govt

Sachin Pilot questions US role in ceasefire, calls for reaffirmation of PoK resolution

Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has raised concerns over the reported understanding between India and Pakistan that led to a pause in Operation Sindoor, questioning the role of the United States in facilitating it.

He demanded a clear explanation from the highest levels of the Indian government on the involvement of a third party in what he termed an internal matter.

“Is the ceasefire a consequence of growing trade relations with the US, which President Donald Trump has publicly advocated? Or has India silently accepted third-party mediation in Kashmir?” Pilot asked, adding, “The government must clarify its position.”

Reiterating India's long-standing claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Pilot called for a special session of Parliament to reaffirm the 1974 resolution that declared PoK an integral part of India and reserved seats for it in the legislature.

“In light of recent developments, it is imperative to send a united message to the world. Reaffirming the 1974 resolution through Parliament would show that all Indians stand together on Kashmir,” he said.

Pilot also criticised the central government for remaining silent on public assertions by the United States about its role in the ceasefire.

“This is the first time a third-party nation like the US has claimed such direct involvement in the Kashmir issue, and yet our top leadership has not issued any official response. This silence is deeply troubling,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Pilot noted, “President Trump has taken credit for brokering the ceasefire. What's alarming is the lack of any denial or clarification from our senior leadership. Even more worrying is that US statements have avoided any mention of terrorism -- our core concern with Pakistan -- instead focusing on Kashmir.”

He expressed concern that Kashmir was once again being internationalised, playing into Pakistan’s long-standing narrative.

Referring to earlier instances where Trump brought up Kashmir during talks on terrorism, Pilot said, “This is a time for political unity. We must reaffirm our commitment to India’s territorial integrity and show that all 140 crore Indians are united in the fight against terrorism.”

Pilot questioned the credibility of the ceasefire, pointing out that Pakistan violated it on the very day it was announced.

“How can we trust a country that has consistently harboured terrorists, including Osama bin Laden? Pakistan’s record speaks for itself. It must be exposed globally as a sponsor of terror,” he said, urging the government to present evidence internationally.

He also raised concerns about international financial aid to Pakistan. “Has India received any assurances that IMF funds won’t be misused to shelter or fund terrorists? Before agreeing to any ceasefire, such guarantees are essential,” he said.

Expressing support for the armed forces, Pilot said Operation Sindoor must continue, but the government must explain why a ceasefire -- facilitated by an external power -- was agreed to in such an opaque manner.

“Just a few years ago, India was being compared to China in terms of economic and military strength. Now, we are again being bracketed with Pakistan. This is unacceptable,” he said.

--IANS

arc/skp

