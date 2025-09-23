September 23, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Sachin Pilgaonkar gets nostalgic as he celebrates 37 Years of ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’

Sachin Pilgaonkar gets nostalgic as he celebrates 37 Years of ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar took a trip down memory lane as he marked 37 years of the iconic Marathi comedy “Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi.”

The ‘Balika Badhu’ actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, reminiscing about the film’s journey and expressing gratitude to the audience for showering it with love over the decades. Sachin posted a series of throwback photos and videos and captioned them, “37 years of Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi This is how many beautiful memories of Banvi. Lots of love to the audience.” He also tagged Ashok Saraf, Ashwini Bhave, and Nivedita Ashok Saraf to his post.

In the black and white shots, Sachin Pilgaonkar could be seen striking candid poses alongside other actors from the film. He also dropped throwback videos of the songs from the movie.

“Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi,” an Indian Marathi-language slapstick comedy buddy film, was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and produced by Kiran Shantaram under the banner of V. Shantaram Productions. Considered a cult classic in Marathi cinema for its massive popularity, the film hit theatres in Maharashtra on September 23, 1988.

The movie starred Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Laxmikant Berde, Siddharth Ray, Ashwini Bhave, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Priya Arun Berde, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Nayantara, Viju Khote, and Sudhir Joshi.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, who dons many hats—that of an actor, director, producer, writer, and singer—has worked extensively in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. He gained prominence by directing and acting in several Marathi films during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He began his journey in cinema as a child artist with the Marathi film Ha Majha Marg Ekla.

Over the years, Pilgaonkar appeared in nearly 65 films as a child actor before transitioning to adult roles. He delivered several successful films, including “Geet Gaata Chal,” “Balika Badhu,” “Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se” and “Nadiya Ke Paar,” earning widespread popularity and becoming a household name across India.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game against Sri Lanka in a must-win match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AsianCricketCouncil/X

Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game vs Sri Lanka

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium for safety and security arrangements ahead of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para Athletics: Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium

Jamal Hossain steals the show with a nine-under 61 on opening day of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain leads with nine-under 61 on Day 1

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations for World Para-Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para-Athletics C'ships: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations at JLN Stadium