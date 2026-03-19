March 20, 2026 1:48 AM हिंदी

Manish Malhotra’s mother passes away at 94, Bollywood lines up to mourn the loss

Manish Malhotra’s mother passes away at 94, Bollywood pays condolences

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Fashion designer and filmmaker, Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday.

Many fellow artistes from the film fraternity visited the couturier’s residence in Mumbai. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen arriving at his house as they took hasty steps to meet Manish. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, and his wife Kiara Advani also paid a visit to the designer-filmmaker.

Sid’s ‘Student of the Year’ co-actor Varun Dhawan was also seen with his wife Natasha Dalal were also seen at the residence of Manish.

Others including Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Zoya Akhtar were also present.

Garima Malhotra, mother of Manish Malhotra, has largely remained away from the public eye despite her son’s immense popularity in Indian fashion and cinema. She is known to have played a crucial role in his upbringing, offering steady emotional support and grounding during his early struggles. Before rising to prominence as one of Bollywood’s most influential costume designers and couturiers, Manish explored acting and faced uncertainty in his career path, a phase during which Garima Malhotra’s encouragement proved significant. Described as a private and dignified individual, she preferred maintaining a low profile rather than engaging with the media or public appearances.

Her influence is often reflected in Manish Malhotra’s emphasis on discipline, work ethic, and cultural rootedness in his designs. He has occasionally referenced his family’s support system in interviews, acknowledging how it helped him navigate a competitive industry. Garima Malhotra’s role, though not widely documented, remains integral to Manish Malhotra’s personal story, serving as a quiet but strong pillar behind his journey from a Mumbai-based aspirant to a globally recognized fashion name.

--IANS

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