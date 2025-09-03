September 03, 2025 9:38 AM हिंदी

Sabrina Carpenter: I don’t even have a TV in my apartment

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Singer Sabrina Carpenter, who has described herself as being "disconnected and old school", revealed that she doesn't have a TV in her apartment.

Asked if she's a "TV girl", Carpenter told Interview magazine: "I’m not. I don’t even have a TV in my apartment. It sounds like I’m so disconnected and old school, but when I’m here, I just listen to music."

She also acknowledged that she's "a musical old soul,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The star said: "It’s kind of all I know to listen to. It’s what I was raised on. Recently I’ve been listening to a lot of the Blue Nile. The ’70s are where I find a lot of comfort songs. Obviously my love for bands like Fleetwood Mac and ABBA is endless, but I’m having so much fun discovering new albums."

Carpenter enjoyed huge success in recent years, but she didn't feel under any extra pressure while writing her new record, Man's Best Friend.

She said: "I’ve been doing this for a long time. Sometimes that’s a good thing and sometimes it’s a bad thing, depending on how you look at it. There’s an idea that once you get to a certain point, the pressure’s on, and then you start to really overthink it.

"I was just like, 'This is no different than when I was making the last album.' Nobody told me I needed to put it out at any date. If I felt inspired, I would just write. You can write and it doesn’t have to be for anything. But if you listen back to it and you go, 'This should be in the world; I want people to hear this,' then that starts to become more real. And that’s kind of what happened."

Carpenter actually felt "more understood" following the success of her last album, Short n' Sweet.

She said: "I was so fortunate that people gravitated towards the last album in the way that they did. It actually made me write more because I felt more understood. As long as the songs are honest to me, that’s what’s important."

