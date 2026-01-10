Sabalenka storms into third straight Brisbane International final with win over Muchova

Brisbane, Jan 10 (IANS) World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka snapped her three-match losing run against Karolina Muchova with a confident 6-3, 6-4 victory in the Brisbane International semifinal on Saturday, booking her place in the final and extending her unbeaten start to the 2026 season.

Muchova had been something of a nemesis for the Belarusian in recent seasons, beating her three times across 2023 and 2024. However, in their first meeting since the 2024 Asian swing, Sabalenka took early control and never allowed the No. 11 seed to dictate terms.

The top seed made an immediate statement by breaking serve in the second game and rode that advantage through the opening set. Mixing her trademark power from the baseline with confident forays to the net, Sabalenka raced to a 3–0 lead and wrapped up the first set in 37 minutes.

Muchova showed greater resistance in the second set, creating break opportunities in both the second and eighth games, but was unable to convert. That failure proved costly as Sabalenka struck first, breaking in the ninth game to move ahead 5-4. Although she faced a break point while serving for the match, the world No. 1 held firm to close out the contest in straight sets.

The Czech pushed Sabalenka hard in the latter stages, forcing her to defend three break points, including two in the eighth game. Sabalenka responded with authority, immediately breaking back to wrest control, and despite letting three match points slip away under late pressure, she sealed the win when Muchova sent a shot long.

The victory keeps Sabalenka flawless in Brisbane, where she has already dispatched Cristina Bucsa, Sorana Cirstea, and Madison Keys without dropping a set en route to the semifinal.

“It’s super special,” Sabalenka said after the match. “I’m just super excited for the next match.”

Reflecting on her rivalry with Muchova, she added, “I always try to stay in the present. I worked really hard, and each match against her is just another opportunity to get the win, and I’m super happy that today was the day when I was able to get the win. She is such a great player, and I always enjoy battles against her.”

Sabalenka will face either Jessica Pegula or Marta Kostyuk in the final as she chases a second consecutive Brisbane title. Looking ahead, she said, “Both play really great, incredible great tennis. Whoever wins, I’ll go out there tomorrow, and I’ll fight and bring my best tennis.”

