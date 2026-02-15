Saba Pataudi wishes uncle Randhir Kapoor on his birthday with a memorable pic

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, wished her uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor on his birthday with a memorable throwback picture.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and posted a black-and-white still from Randhir and Babita's wedding.

Saba's parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, were also seen posing alongside the newlyweds. While Sharmila stood next to Babita in the old still, Mansoor chose to be by Randhir's side.

Treating the netizens with the precious memory, Saba wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday Randhir uncle (sic)," followed by a red heart emoji.

Talking about their love journey, Babita and Randhir fell for each other on the set of "Kal Aaj Aur Kal". After dating for some time, the couple finally tied the knot on 6 November 1971. They went on to have two daughters, Karisma and Kareena, both of whom have made a mark for themselves in Bollywood.

Randhir and Babita live together in their Bandra residence in Mumbai. Their daughters, Karisma and Kareena, are often seen spending the weekend with them.

After working as a child artist in father Raj Kapoor's "Shree 420", Randhir made his acting and directorial debut with a leading role in the family drama "Kal Aaj Aur Kal" in 1971.

Some of Randhir's most notable movies thereafter include "Jeet" (1972), "Jawani Diwani" (1972), "Raampur Ka Lakshman" (1972), and "Haath Ki Safai" (1974), to name just a few.

Shifting our focus to Sharmila Tagore and the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the two got married on 27 December 1968.

The couple is blessed with three children- son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha and Saba.

Both Saif and Soha are prominent names in the entertainment industry.

