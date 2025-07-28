Saba Pataudi says "blessed to be born to my parents" Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Saba Pataudi said she is blessed to be born to her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as she wished them on World Parents Day.

Saba penned a lovely wish for her Amma and Abba on her IG saying, "Happy Parents day...Might have been yesterday;) but its never not a parent day!"

Her post included an old pic of her parents, along with some recent clicks of the 'Aradhana' actress.

She penned, "Loved walking into the Duke of Kendall pub, a place abba met his friends and they had framed this picture of amma n abba in his honor. SO nostalgic and proud. Missed him at that moment...a LOT."

"Random pics to follow, few selfies, iggy with his grandfather and one with ma, while I took the first, i can't take credit for the second!

Cannes festival. Ma & Me . Interview courtesy @anupama.chopra." Saba added.

"I'm blessed to be born to my parents," her post concluded.

Sharmila and Mansoor met for the first time back in 1965 during an after-match party in Delhi.

Despite facing objections from their families, the couple tied the knot on December 27, 1968. They were blessed with three kids - their son Saif Ali Khan, and daughters, Saba and Soha Ali Khan.

Last Monday, proud aunt Saba penned an appreciation post for her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Posting a couple of unseen pictures of Ibrahim over the years, she claimed that Ibrahim is a lot like his grandfather, Mansoor. "To Ibrahim...Hit the ball out of the park! The boy i knew has grown up to a handsome, kind and fair Man, a LOT like his grandfather. Wit and charm Mahsha'Allah adds to his charisma," Saba wrote on social media.

Calling Ibrahim a star in the making, she added, "The family man. My nephew, And now, Mahsha'Allah the Actor! Talent with hardwork you're definitely a STAR."

Saba further wished Ibrahim all the best for his future endeavors.

