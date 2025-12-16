December 16, 2025 7:45 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan gets confused as Ananya Panday teaches him ‘Drip’, ‘No Cap’ & other Gen Z slang on KBC

Mumbai Dec 16 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati promises to be a laughter riot and lively banter, as Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen gracing the hot seat alongside esteemed host Amitabh Bachchan.

During an engaging and light-hearted conversation, Ananya Panday embraces her Gen Z roots and gives Big B a playful crash course in Gen Z slang. From ‘OOTD’ and ‘Drip’ to ‘No Cap’, these terms leave Amitabh Bachchan confused but curious.

The megastar will be seen trying to understand their meanings, entertaining the audience in the process. The moment turns funnier when Ananya calls him a “drip”, meaning someone stylish and cool.

Big B, unfamiliar with the term, jokes that “drip” to him means water falling from the ceiling, making everyone laugh. Adding a heartfelt compliment to the banter, Ananya says, “Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest in the world, no cap, meaning truly the greatest.” Continuing the fun exchange, Big B asks Ananya how it feels to be on the hot seat for the first time.

She replies with her signature humour, “bahut garam lag raha hai. Mujhe pata tha hot seat hoga, par itna hot hoga, yeh nahi socha tha (I am feeling very hot. I knew the ‘hot seat’ will be hot but didnt expect it to be so hot.”

The episode will be seen turning even more memorable as Kartik Aaryan teaches Big B a few gestures, including the Korean heart sign, followed by an energetic dance moment on “Chumma Chumma” with none other than the legend himself.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are all geared up for their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, took to the iconic quiz reality show to promote their movie, which is slated for a Christmas release this year.

The actors who are currently on a promotional spree and are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie.

