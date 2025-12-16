December 16, 2025 7:46 PM हिंदी

Shahid Kapoor says ‘delayed flights are lovely’

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Deva’, is on a delayed flight, and is getting sarcastic about his ordeal.

On Tuesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a monochromatic picture of himself inside the flight cabin. He wrote on the picture, “Delayed flights are so lovely”.

This comes amidst the slowly returning normalcy in the Indian aviation sector after one of the airlines unleashed chaos across the airports in India following the implementation of a new policy by the government where it increased the resting time for pilots.

IndiGo airlines were the slowest to adapt to the policy changes, and to hire more staff to make up for the rest time. The other set of delays and cancellations are still in force owing to the weather conditions and fog in north India.

Earlier, Shahid had shared a video of him teasing and poking fun at his wife Mira Rajput while she was gearing up for an ad shoot with Shahid. The actor in the video was seen teasing Mira, who was seen visibly annoyed at a prank played by her husband. Throughout the video, the 'Kaminey' star was seen at his goofy best.

Shahid, as part of his prank, secretly placed a sticker on Mira’s luxury phone that created the illusion of a cracked screen. Naturally, when Mira noticed it, she panicked and was visibly upset. But before things could escalate, Shahid quickly confessed that it was just a prank, playfully admitting he was the culprit behind the mischief.

He was also seen telling the crew on set how beautiful his wife Mira is. The actor captioned the video as, “MADAM and me. #shootlife @mira.kapoor”.

For the uninitiated, the couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The late morning of July 07, 2015, was kept for their Gurudwara ceremony. Shahid and Mira were married through an arrangement set up by family and the spiritual guru.

--IANS

aa/

