Saba Pataudi posts memories with Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) To celebrate her siblings, Saba Pataudi shared a gamut of pictures featuring her big-fat family that includes names such as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, to name a few.

Saba took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from celebrations such as birthdays, festivals, screenings, work, and exhibitions.

Saba, who is the eldest of the siblings, wrote in the caption section: Happy Siblings Day… Every day...is Siblings day! Whether together or apart.... Celebrations...birthday , screenings, work, exhibitions. The list goes on! Supporting each other .. Or separated by agendas , The good or bad ....related by blood! And some after marriag, Mixed with friendship, Every now n again.... Sister n Brother, for life! #happysiblingday Love luck n duas ....headed your way! The last pic...just a moment of girl gang delight!”

Siblings Day honours the relationship of siblings of all ages.

On April 6, Saba gave fans a sneak peek into the lavish living room of her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's stunning house, which had traditional carpets and lamps. The room was filled with numerous pictures of the star couple’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sharing a carousel post of the Easter celebrations at Kareena and Saif’s house, Saba wrote, “Happy Easter. Thank you Bebo for inviting me to share this experience with you all. u! Family moments are precious. Matters. Summer vibes. Easter lunch Sunday ! #memories #alwaysandforever”

Sharmila married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, former captain of the Indian cricket team, in December 1968. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died at age 70 in 2011.

From 1991 to 2004, Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh. They have two children, daughter Sara and son Ibrahim. He got married to Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015, and has a daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu.

--IANS

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