Saba Azad says ‘Song of Paradise’ exposed her to wider spectrum of music

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Saba Azad, who can be seen in the recently released streaming film ‘Song of Paradise’, has spoken up on the music of the film, and how the music served as a learning curve for her.

Saba is also a musician and a singer in the Indian indie music scene and one half of the popular electronic band Madboy/Mink which she started with actor and musician Imaad Shah in 2012. While her music style is mostly urban, the actress said that the music of ‘Song of Paradise’ contributed to her growth as a musician.

The actress-singer spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in Mumbai, and said, “My listening vocabulary is a lot wider than just the kind of music I make. So, growing up, my parents actually exposed us to all sorts of music. There was folk, there was Indian classical, western classical, and of course, you know, rock and roll legends and other such. But I was deeply appreciative of the music in the film because I didn't know about this music. I, in all honesty, didn't know about Kashmiri music outside of the Santoor, which are known as Kashmiri instruments”.

She further mentioned, “So, this was an education for me. You know, I really got to learn a lot about Kashmiri music and I was delighted. I'm really thankful to Danish (the director) for kind of exposing me to the world of Raj Begum and her music. And, to me, there was absolutely no, it was not at odds with my sensibilities at all. I truly appreciate all sorts of music and it's a universal language and that's the one language that you actually don't have to understand the words of and it still resonates with you. I love all sorts. So, this was just an opportunity to be in the midst of great music”.

In the film, the actress essays the character of Zeba Akhtar inspired by the legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, ‘Songs of Paradise’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

