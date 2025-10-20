October 20, 2025 4:32 PM हिंदी

Saanand Verma recalls childhood Diwali struggles: ‘We didn’t even have money for diyas

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame Saanand Verma reflected on his childhood this Diwali. He opened up about the financial struggles his family faced.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he recalled a time when even simple Diwali essentials like diyas were a luxury. Saanand recalled, “There was a time we didn’t even have money for diyas. My mother lit an incense stick instead,” he remembers. I was sad back then, but today, I’ve left that negativity behind. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha have blessed me, and I truly believe that faith can help you overcome any darkness.”

“Diwali is not just about being grateful once a year. Gratitude should be part of every day, every moment. I don’t wait for Diwali to thank God — I do it every day for all that I’ve been blessed with. Even if you’re depressed or going through a hard time, the light of Diwali reminds you that darkness doesn’t last forever. It fills us with hope, optimism, and goodness,” he added.

The actor also revealed how he celebrates the festival of lights, keeping it simple with family gatherings, sweets, and eco-friendly crackers. “I always burst sparklers and environment-friendly firecrackers. I wear new clothes, pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and try to spread happiness around me. That’s what Diwali means — light triumphing over darkness.”

Saanand further shared that Diwali fills him with pride for India’s vibrant culture and cherished traditions. Expressing the same, the ‘First Copy’ actor mentioned, “It’s believed Lord Rama returned home on this day. That divine feeling of homecoming, purity, and togetherness still fills the air during Diwali. It reminds us how blessed we are to be human and how powerful faith can be.”

Verma concluded by saying, “The darkness inside me has completely vanished. Today, I’m a happy soul. Whether I have money or not, I don’t need a reason to smile — God has given me enough strength to find joy in everything.”

--IANS

ps/

