Ryan Reynolds reveals why he once swore at wife Blake Lively

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds once swore at his wife Blake Lively before he picked the call of actor-comedian Bill Murray.

The ‘Deadpool’ star, 48, who has been married to Blake, 38, since 2012, described his efforts to reach Bill, 75, during an appearance in New Jersey to promote the documentary ‘John Candy: I Like Me’, reports ‘Female First UK”.

He shared the story about how he desperately worked to secure the actor’s involvement in the film about comedian John Candy.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Ryan said he left “40 messages” for Bill before finally obtaining the actor’s phone number through “a friend of a friend of a friend”.

He added, “I’ll come to you. I’ll do whatever it takes” while recalling the voicemail he left in which he asked to “pick (Bill’s) brain” about John Candy’s life. Later, while attending a formal event with Blake, his persistence appeared to pay off.

He said: “I’m there with my wife and we’re about to walk in and my phone buzzes, and I look at it. “It says Bill Murray and I go, ‘Bill Murray’”. According to Ryan, actress Blake whispered, “We have to go in!” But Ryan replied: “F*** you” before taking the call.

Ryan said Bill promised to get back to him about the project. The actor admitted he continued his pursuit by leaving “another 40 messages” in what he called a “desperate” attempt to finish the film.

Eventually, Ryan said he created a video message while his children interrupted him. He joked, “I said, ‘If you say no to a child like that, I don’t know what kind of monster you are’”.

The strategy succeeded, with Bill returning the call “two seconds later”. Ryan recalled Bill asking, “What do you need from me for JC (John Candy)?”

The actor and Blake are parents to four children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

