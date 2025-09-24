September 24, 2025 3:34 PM हिंदी

RVAI Global acquihires TYNYBAY to build next-gen AI & Agentic services platform

RVAI Global acquihires TYNYBAY to build next-gen AI & Agentic services platform

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) RVAI Global, a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, announced on Wednesday the strategic acquihire of TYNYBAY, a fast-growing services provider specializing in agentic AI systems and intelligent workforce automation.

This move aims to create a unified powerhouse that offers enterprises a comprehensive, value-driven, end-to-end approach to AI transformation.

Combining RVAI’s proven expertise in AI services and AI talent with TYNYBAY’s advanced capabilities in agentic AI applications, process orchestration, and autonomous workforce solutions, the integrated entity is set to redefine how global organisations adopt and leverage AI for measurable business value.

“Enterprise customers are demanding more than just AI tools -- they are looking for AI ecosystems that deliver measurable business value,” said Vijay Sivaram, Co-Founder of RVAI Global.

“This acquihire enables us to expand beyond core AI capabilities and integrate agentic solutions that deliver autonomy, adaptability, and human-in-the-loop collaboration for the enterprise of the future.” added Rohit Himatsingka, Co-Founder of RVAI Global.

Rohith Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of TYNYBAY, commented: “Joining forces with RVAI allows us to scale our mission of bringing adaptive, agent-driven AI to enterprise environments.”

“Together, we can move beyond experimentation and deliver enterprise-ready agentic solutions that change how work gets done,” added Gavin Oliver Dawson, Co-Founder and CSO of TYNYBAY.

The transaction highlights RVAI Global’s commitment to building a next-generation AI + Agentic Services platform tailored for global enterprises. With strong customer relationships across banking, insurance, and other industries spanning regions from the US to Australia, this integration will bring significant value to clients and markets worldwide.

--IANS

skp/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

VMS TMT’s shares slip 5 pc to lower circuit on market debut

VMS TMT’s shares slip 5 pc to lower circuit on market debut

Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi among those chosen for TN govt's prestigious Kalaimamani awards

Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi among those chosen for TN govt's prestigious Kalaimamani awards

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra wishes husband Raghav Chadha on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Parineeti Chopra sends special wish for her husband and 'paglu friend' Raghav Chadha on their wedding anniversary

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry