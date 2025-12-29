Two killed, several injured as BEST bus mows down pedestrians after losing control in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) At least two persons were killed and several others injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control and mowed down pedestrians in Mumbai on Monday, police said.

Confirming the fatalities, Mumbai Police said the incident occurred when the BEST bus went out of control and rammed into people walking along the roadside.

According to preliminary information shared by senior police officials, the bus ran over between 10 and 12 pedestrians before coming to a halt.

A message from a senior police officer stated that the bus became uncontrollable and hit pedestrians who were moving along the side of the road. The exact cause of the bus losing control is yet to be ascertained.

Police said that immediately after the incident, the injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Injured are being shifted to the hospital and our officers are at the spot,” a police officer said.

Confirming the deaths in the incident, police said two persons have succumbed to their injuries.

It was further learnt that the condition of several others injured in the accident is being monitored by medical teams at different hospitals in the city.

Soon after the accident, a large police presence was deployed at the site to manage the situation and regulate traffic in the area.

Senior officials rushed to the spot to oversee relief and rescue operations, while police personnel assisted emergency response teams.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the bus appeared to be speeding moments before it veered off course and struck pedestrians walking along the road. Police said these claims are being verified as part of the investigation.

Further details regarding the bus, its driver and operational circumstances will be examined during the probe, police said.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the sequence of events leading to the accident, including whether mechanical failure or other factors were involved.

The incident caused panic in the area, with locals gathering near the spot soon after the accident.

More details are awaited as officials continue to assess the situation.

