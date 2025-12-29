December 30, 2025 12:54 AM हिंदी

Ensure weight-loss medicines are safe, legitimate before New Year resolution: UK's health agency

Ensure weight-loss medicines are safe, legitimate before New Year resolution: UK's health agency

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) New Year is the time for many people to pledge reforms in habits and lifestyle, something resorting to drastic measures, but UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has urged the people to make sure any weight-loss medicines they use are safe, effective and legitimate.

The MHRA has warned about the serious risks linked to buying weight-loss products from unregulated websites or through social media, where products sold illegally may be fake, contaminated, incorrectly dosed, or contain powerful ingredients not listed on the packaging, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a press statement on Monday.

These can lead to dangerous side effects, including heart problems, psychological effects and dangerously low blood sugar, it added.

"Safe, appropriate, licensed obesity drugs can greatly benefit those with a clinical need but should be obtained from a registered pharmacy against a valid prescription," the statement quoted UK's Health Minister Zubir Ahmed, himself a practising doctor.

The MHRA has advised to not buy prescription-only medicines without a prescription and procure medicines from registered pharmacies or legitimate retailers.

It also urged people to avoid weight-loss products promoted on social media, especially those promising "quick fixes", "miracle results", or unusually low prices, which it ascribed as being common signs of illegal sellers.

If considering weight-loss treatment, one should talk to the general practitioner or qualified medical doctor, pharmacist, or other qualified healthcare professional.

"People often look for ways to support their health at this time of year, but buying medicines from illegal online sellers can put your health at real risk. Always make sure you are using authorised products from legitimate sources and speak to a healthcare professional for advice on safe, evidence-based options," the statement added, quoting Jenn Matthissen from the MHRA's Safety and Surveillance team.

The MHRA, an executive agency of UK's Department of Health and Social Care, is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the country by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe.

Earlier, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had also warned about unapproved versions of certain drugs as an option for weight loss.

It termed such drugs risky for patients, as unapproved versions do not undergo FDA's review for safety, effectiveness and quality before they are marketed.

--IANS

jb/khz

LATEST NEWS

Two killed, several injured as BEST bus mows down pedestrians after losing control in Mumbai (Photo: AI Generated Image)

Two killed, several injured as BEST bus mows down pedestrians after losing control in Mumbai

Agriculture Minister highlights Rs 100 cr clean plant scheme, Rs 1700 cr rural roads fund for Uttarakhand (Photo: IANS)

Agriculture Minister highlights Rs 100 cr clean plant scheme, Rs 1700 cr rural roads fund for Uttarakhand

Bengaluru demolition row: Karnataka govt to allot alternative houses from Jan 1 after AICC intervention

Bengaluru demolition row: Karnataka govt to allot alternative houses from Jan 1 after AICC intervention

Action against corruption: Delhi CM suspends Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar

Action against corruption: Delhi CM suspends Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar

Ensure weight-loss medicines are safe, legitimate before New Year resolution: UK's health agency

Ensure weight-loss medicines are safe, legitimate before New Year resolution: UK's health agency

BJP’s new pattern: No tickets for children or spouses of MLAs and MPs for Maha Municipal polls (Photo: IANS)

BJP’s new pattern: No tickets for children or spouses of MLAs and MPs for Maha Municipal polls

Nepal, India agree to expand cooperation in the agriculture sector (Photo: IANS)

Nepal, India agree to expand cooperation in the agriculture sector

Reliance Industries refutes report, says no claim of $30 billion against the company and BP

Reliance Industries refutes report, says no claim of $30 billion against the company and BP

Sreejith V. Nair elected new president of Kerala Cricket Association (Credit: Kerala Cricket Association)

Sreejith V. Nair elected new president of Kerala Cricket Association

Women's HIL 2025-26: Shrachi Bengal Tigers begin campaign with 1-0 win over Soorma Hockey Club

Women's HIL 2025-26: Shrachi Bengal Tigers begin campaign with 1-0 win over Soorma Hockey Club