Sreejith V. Nair elected new president of Kerala Cricket Association

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (IANS) Sreejith V. Nair has been elected as the new President of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) during the organisation’s 75th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) held on Monday.

Nair, a former treasurer and secretary of the Association, will take over from Jayesh George, who’s currently serving as Chairman of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Satheesan K, a former member of the Apex Council, has been elected as the Vice President.

Incumbent Secretary Vinod S. Kumar and Joint Secretary Bineesh Kodiyeri will continue in their respective positions. T. Ajith Kumar, Secretary of the Palakkad District Cricket Association, has been elected as the new Treasurer, while Muhammed Naufal T., Secretary of the Kasaragod District Cricket Association, has been appointed as the General Body Representative to the Apex Council.

The new office bearers also approved a one-year comprehensive development plan aimed at upgrading cricket infrastructure in all 14 districts and raising player development systems across the state to international standards.

“KCA will implement major projects under the Kerala Sports Infrastructure Development Scheme announced by the State Government, utilising the special concessions granted under the Land Act.

“As part of the plan, cricket grounds and related facilities will be developed in all 14 districts of the state. Infrastructure for other sports will also be developed alongside cricket facilities, with the objective of ensuring uniform training standards and modern amenities across districts,” said the KCA.

Nair also said the KCA aims to construct an international cricket stadium in Kochi in collaboration with the state government. “Further discussions will be held with the government to secure a long-term lease of the Sports Hub International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and to establish a High Altitude Sports Centre at Munnar for cricket, football and other sports,” he said.

KCA further said it will shortly launch the Kerala Women’s Premier League to bolster women’s cricket in the state, as well as announced plans to set up new academies in Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram to identify young talent and deliver scientific, performance-oriented training, focusing on fitness, skill development and modern coaching methods.

“In addition, the General Body resolved to further strengthen the existing High Performance Centre, ensuring advanced training facilities, sports science laboratories, fitness and rehabilitation centres, and access to expert coaches,” concluded KCA.

--IANS

nr/

