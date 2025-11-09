Russian Embassy slams Pakistani newspaper over 'anti-Russia' articles, urge people of Pakistan to rely on credible sources

Islamabad, Nov 9 (IANS) The Russian Embassy in Pakistan has criticised Pakistani daily, The Frontier Post, for publishing a series of "anti-Russia" articles and repeating "worn-out Western propaganda narratives such as "weak economy," "vulnerability in the face of sanctions," and "military superiority of Western countries", while urging people of Pakistan to obtain information from credible sources and not depend on those "engaged in fulfilling the dubious aims of foreign patrons".

In a statement shared on X recently, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan stated: "We have taken note of and expressed deep concern regarding the series of anti-Russia articles published in The Frontier Post, a Pakistani newspaper in the English language. First and foremost, we wish to clarify that this publication can scarcely be called 'Pakistani', as its international news service is based in Washington. It is this very US-tinged team that is responsible for selecting global news and consistently prioritises authors who hold anti-Russia views and are critics of Russian foreign policy and President Vladimir Putin."

The embassy noted that not a single article has been published in the newspaper that shows Russia or its leadership in a positive or neutral light. It pointed out that the newspaper, which has a dedicated section to news related to Afghanistan, did not cover the Moscow Format Consultation on Afghanistan held on October 7, despite other Pakistani media outlets reporting about it. It mentioned that the reporting highlights the "anti-Russia bias of the newspaper's Western-oriented editorial staff and indicates a lack of interest in highlighting Pakistan's stance on regional affairs".

In the statement, the Russian Embassy said: "In recent days, not a single article has been published in the newspaper's international section that presents Russia or its leadership in a positive or even neutral light. We respect the freedom of expression and the editorial board's right to publish articles by authors with differing opinions. However, this relentless anti-Russia campaign, saturated with Western propaganda and devoid of alternative perspectives, gives rise to the impression that the editorial policy may not be based on freedom of expression but rather on the political agenda of anti-Russia forces."

"It is also surprising that the same newspaper, which has dedicated a full section to news related to Afghanistan, completely ignored the important Moscow Format consultation on Afghanistan held on October 7, 2025, despite it receiving extensive coverage in Pakistani media. This approach further highlights the anti-Russia bias of the newspaper's Western-oriented editorial staff and indicates a lack of interest in highlighting Pakistan's stance on regional affairs," it added.

Accusing the media outlet of publishing Western propaganda narratives, the embassy said: "As for the anti-Russia arguments published in the newspaper, the editorial team is not demonstrating any creative thinking but is instead repeating worn-out Western propaganda narratives such as 'weak economy,' 'vulnerability in the face of sanctions,' and 'military superiority of Western countries.' Journalists of The Frontier Post, sitting in Washington, are distorting facts to portray Russia as a country supposedly on the brink of economic collapse, thereby providing justification for new Western sanctions—which ultimately harm the very economies of the countries imposing them."

The embassy noted that the Russian economy has demonstrated resilient growth despite Moscow facing unprecedented external pressure compared to any other country in history, and the country's gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 4.1 per cent rise while growth in industrial sectors reached up to 8.5 per cent.

"The unemployment rate in the country is only 2.5 per cent, and the projected annual inflation for 2025 is between 6.5 and 7 per cent. These are not the figures of an economy 'teetering on the brink of collapse'. Furthermore, Russia has recently completed successful tests of the advanced cruise missile 'Burevestnik' with unlimited range and the crewless multi-purpose submarine 'Poseidon,' which is clear evidence that claims of Western military superiority are baseless. We appeal to the people of Pakistan to obtain information from diverse and credible sources, and not to rely on those publishing institutions that are engaged in fulfilling the dubious aims of foreign patrons."

--IANS

int/akl/vd