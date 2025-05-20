May 20, 2025 1:54 PM हिंदी

Russia, Ukraine to begin ceasefire talks ‘immediately’, says Trump

Washington, May 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine will begin ceasefire negotiations and that the Vatican has offered to host them.

Trump’s announcement came after a two-hour-long phone call with President Vladimir Putin. He conveyed details of the conversation to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in a separate call and to other European leaders.

“Just completed my two-hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War,” Trump wrote in a long post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Russia-Ukraine talks have taken place in fits and bursts amidst efforts by the American president to end the three-year war. Negotiations between the two sides were to take place directly between Putin and Zelensky in Turkey last week, but the Russian leader did not show up. Trump, who was on a West Asia tour at the time, had indicated he might go over but did not.

The conditions for the ceasefire will be “negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know the details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later”, Trump said further.

“Russia wants to do large-scale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over, and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately,” he added.

Trump noted in the post that he had “informed” President Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb of Finland.

Finally, he said, “The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!”

