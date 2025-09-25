Russia rejects 'absurd speculations' of involvement in drone disruptions at Danish airports

Copenhagen, Sep 25 (IANS) The Russian Embassy in Denmark on Thursday termed Moscow's involvement in the drone incident which resulted in disruptions at Danish airports as "absurd speculation", emphasising that the allegations will be used as a pretext for further escalating tension in the interests of forces seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.

"It is evident that the incidents involving reported disruptions at Danish airports are a staged provocation. Undoubtedly, they will be used as a pretext for further escalating tension in the interests of forces seeking by all means to prolong the Ukrainian conflict and extend it to other countries," read a statement issued by Russia’s Embassy in Denmark in reply to media questions.

"The Russian side firmly rejects the absurd speculations of involvement in the incidents," it added.

Earlier in the day, Denmark contacted the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the European Union (EU) after shutting Aalborg airport and placing three others airports on alert following the unauthorised drones carrying out what the authorities termed as "coordinated attacks".

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Danish Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the country was deliberating on whether to trigger the alliance's Article 4, in what it termed a hybrid attack that involved a "systematic approach" in flying the drones near critical infrastructure, the Euro News reported.

Authorities stated that they have given authorisation to shoot down the drones in case it happens in future. "We are going to find the people who are behind this. We have various military capabilities that can help defend Denmark, F-35 and our frigates," said Poulsen.

Denmark police said the Aalborg airport was shut and the airports at Esbjerg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup were also impacted overnight on Thursday.

As per the reports, the drones disrupting operations of the Aalborg airport left the area after about three hours.

Earlier also, drone incursions were reported in Denmark that officials suspect may involve Russian interference. On Monday, the Copenhagen airport was affected by a similar incident. Authorities said the drones at Aalborg followed a similar pattern to the ones that paused operations at Copenhagen. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had described the drone attack as the "most serious yet on Denmark's infrastructure."

Norwegian authorities also closed the airspace at Oslo airport for three hours on Monday due to possible danger from unauthorised drone activity, Euro News reported.

--IANS

/as