Kapil Sharma regrets never having Shreya Ghoshal on TKSS; singer promises to make debut soon

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Star comedian Kapil Sharma recently appeared on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol season 16'.

While speaking on the reality show, the comedian-actor noted that although countless top Bollywood celebrities have appeared on his iconic 'The Kapil Sharma Show' (TKSS), he still feels it remains incomplete because star singer Shreya Ghoshal has never graced the stage.

While talking to the singer who appears on Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge, Kapil highlighted, "Shreya Ghoshal is the only one who has never appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'."

The candid admission sparked laughter and set the tone for a playful moment between the two.

Caught adorably off guard, Shreya responded with warmth and humour, acknowledging the invitation and assuring the audience that she would soon grace Kapil's iconic show.

The banter instantly turned into a fan-favourite exchange, with viewers celebrating the promise of a long-awaited crossover.

To keep the laughter on, Badshah chimed, "I have recently shifted to Kapil Sharma's building."

Recently, Shreya had shared a picture of Kapil on her social media, further calling Kapil the Shah Rukh Khan of comedy.

Shreya wrote, "SRK of Comedy."

Kapil reshared Shreya's post and added heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Kapil is all geared up for his upcoming movie 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', which is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

This family entertainer hits theatres on December 12.

The movie, along with Kapil Sharma, stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hina Waria, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan in lead roles.

In supporting roles, the movie stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

--IANS

rd/khz

