Diljit Dosanjh gorges on this classic Punjabi delicacy as mercury drops across north India

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who recently lost out the International Emmy Award for Best Actor, is sharing details of his hearty meal as the winter season picks up momentum.

On Saturday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared a fun video in which he can be seen giving a tour of a property that he has presumably booked for a holiday in Punjab.

In the video, Diljit can be seen giving a running commentary as he gives the tour of the property, A Punjabi haveli. In the video, the actor-singer was also seen enjoying a generous portion of the classic Punjabi delicacy, Sarso’n da saag and makke di roti. He also had kheer for the dessert.

He wrote in the caption, “Our Punjab”.

Elsewhere in the video, he also made a sarcastic remark about an Indian aircraft carrier which has misplaced the baggages of flyers after the recent string of fiasco at the airports across India. Showing the series of baggage being taken to his room in the property, Diljit said that it feels like the said airlines has sent all the misplaced baggage to the property.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor-singer is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Border 2’. Recently, the makers of the film had unveiled his intense first look from the film.

The first look poster shows Diljit as an air force officer in ‘Border 2’. Sitting in his aircraft, he is seen in the middle of a war-like situation, with enemies attacking him from all sides.

With bloodied hands and face, Diljit has an intense expression on his face. Sharing Diljit's fierce look from his next, the makers penned, "Iss Desh ke Aasmaan Mein Guru ke Baaz Pehra dete hain #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026. (sic)".

Diljit had also uploaded a clip on social media, where he can be seen walking in full swagger, wearing an Air Force uniform.

--IANS

aa/