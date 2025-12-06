December 06, 2025 11:55 PM हिंदी

Marble chess from Agra reaches Kremlin: Artisans thank PM Modi

Marble chess from Agra reaches Kremlin: Artisans thank PM Modi (Photo: IANS)

Agra, Dec 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a handcrafted marble chess set from Agra to Russian President Vladimir Putin, bringing immense pride to the city’s artisans and exporters.

Agra, known globally for its marble handicrafts, has a thriving industry with several major exporters, and PM Modi’s gesture has sent a wave of excitement through the community.

Marble craftsman Umar, who has been in the trade for nearly 20 years, described the Prime Minister’s move as historic.

“India’s traditional art is now gaining recognition on the international stage,” he said in conversation with IANS.

“This gesture from PM Modi will undoubtedly encourage Agra’s age-old craft. Demand for marble handicraft items will rise globally, and small artisans will benefit from more employment opportunities.”

Explaining the craftsmanship behind the chess set, Umar stated that making one set takes 10 to 15 days of painstaking handwork. The stone used in these products is sourced from Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Italy before being turned into fine marble art.

Umar thanked PM Modi for giving international visibility to the hard work of Agra’s artisans.

Meanwhile, Adnan Sheikh, owner of an export house that deals in marble handicrafts, said the Prime Minister’s gesture carries deep diplomatic and cultural significance.

“Gifting a marble chess set to the head of another nation shows PM Modi’s bold global vision. It gives international recognition to Agra’s hidden artistic identity,” he said.

Sheikh added that PM Modi’s foreign policy is dynamic and continues to uplift small traders and artisans.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, and with the support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several initiatives are benefiting local businesses.

The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, he said, is helping small traders reach mainstream markets through job fairs, exhibitions, and direct connections between buyers and manufacturers, eliminating middlemen.

“This step by the Prime Minister is revolutionary,” Sheikh noted.

“It will benefit artisans and businesses in the long run. By gifting this handcrafted chess set, PM Modi has not just presented a product, but facilitated a cultural exchange,” he said.

