Russia furious over German lawmaker's meeting with banned Chechen leader in Ukraine

Moscow, April 27 (IANS) Germany's Ambassador to Russia, Alexander Lambsdorff was summoned to the country's foreign ministry on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told local media in Moscow.

Lamsdorf was summoned to the ministry over a meeting in Kyiv between Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter and Akhmed Zakayev, the leader of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.

Kiesewetter is also a member of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs representing the ruling Christian Democratic Union party. The banned Chechen Republic of Ichkeria is labelled as a terrorist organisation by Russia, and also put on the international wanted list.

Russia warned the German side of the "detrimental effects" of such actions and asserted that hostile actions against Russia will inevitably be met with a corresponding rebuff.

"A strong protest has been lodged with the Ambassador in connection with the recent meeting in Kyiv, facilitated by the Zelensky regime, between Bundestag member R. Kiesewetter, a member of the parliamentary committee on international affairs from the ruling Christian Democratic Union, and A. Zakayev, the leader of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia and is on the international wanted list," read a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moscow said that it views this meeting between a German parliament member and notorious criminals as "irrefutable proof" of the German authorities' intent to interfere in Russia's internal affairs and create threats to its national security, including through cooperation with terrorist organisations under the auspices of the "criminal Kyiv regime".

"The German deputy welcomed the anti-Russian activities of terrorists from this organisation, who took an active part in sabotage operations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and called on them to actively cooperate with Germany, including recruiting Russian relocates living in Germany to conduct operations to destabilise the socio-political situation in the Russian Federation," the statement added.

–IANS

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