Russia: Five injured in drone attack at residential building in Moscow

Moscow, Oct 24 (IANS) Five people, including one child, were injured after a drone attack on a residential building in Krasnogorsk in Russian capital Moscow, local Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed on Friday.

In a statement shared on his Telegram channel, Vorobyov wrote, "A residential building in Krasnogorsk was damaged as a result of a drone attack. The drone flew into an apartment on the 14th floor. Five people were injured, including a child. Four were promptly taken to hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical aid."

Vorobyov stated that a child was taken to hospital after suffering a minor shin injury and a dislocated knee, Russia's leading Tass news agency reported. The injured people were rushed to hospital for traumatic brain injuries, fractures and shrapnel wounds.

Three apartments were damaged and partially destroyed due to the drone attack. Speaking to TASS, residents of the building said that the explosion was "very powerful."

Employees of all emergency services, Russian Emergency Ministry and law enforcement agencies are working at the site of the incident. District head Dmitry Volkov is also present at the site of the incident. Specialists carried out an inspection at the building that was attacked by the drone and an operational headquarters was established.

The regional governor and district head assured support for all victims and their families. Approximately 70 people were evacuated from apartments in the residential building, according to a source in the emergency services.

On October 22, Belgorod region's operational headquarters stated that Ukrainian armed forces attacked Belgorod Region with more than 10 drones and over 12 rounds of ammunition during the past day, Tass reported.

The statement shared on the headquarters’ Telegram channel said, "The Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky district, firing four rounds of ammunition in two rounds of shelling and launching eight drones, one of which was downed, at the city of Graivoron and the villages of Bezymeno, Gora-Podol, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Pochayevo, and Smorodino. A man was killed in a drone attack on a passenger car in the village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya. He died from his injuries before arriving at the hospital."

The Ukrainian armed forces fired 11 rounds of ammunition and launched three drones at Shebekinsky district, two drones at Krasnoyaruzhsky district and one drone each at the Borisovsky and Volokonovsky districts.

