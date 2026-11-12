Russell Brand social media accounts pulled down after his conviction in sexual assault charges

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor and comedian Russell Brand’s social handles have been taken down by Meta after his conviction in rape and sexual assault.

The British comedian and actor was recently sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison by London's Southwark Crown Court after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

He faced seven criminal charges involving 6 women, relating to alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. These included 3 counts of rape, 3 counts of sexual assault and 1 count of attempted indecent assault. A jury found him guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults involving four women, while acquitting him of the remaining three charges.

The offences mentioned in conviction occurred between 2004 and 2009. The allegations first became public in September 2023.

The 51-year-old actor denied all charges, maintaining that his sexual relationships were consensual. Police are also investigating two further rape allegations against him.

Earlier, the actor and comedian pleaded not guilty to the new charges of rape and sexual assault. The actor entered his plea at Southwark Crown Court in London, U.K. The offences, which relate to two women, are alleged to have taken place in 2009 in the capital city. He had already made two previous court appearances, both times pleading not guilty, relating to previous charges.

Brand rose to prominence through stand-up comedy, provocative humour and his irreverent presenting style. He gained international recognition through films such as ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’, ‘Get Him to the Greek’ and ‘Arthur’. He was previously married to American singer Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

In later years, he developed a substantial online following through videos discussing spirituality, politics and social issues. His public image has been overshadowed by criminal sexual-assault convictions.

--IANS

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