Whisper maker P&G Hygiene profit declines 6.7 pc to Rs 196 crore in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (PGHH) on Thursday reported a 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the quarter ended September FY27, as higher raw material and energy costs, along with adverse currency movements, weighed on its profitability despite efforts to improve operational efficiencies.

The FMCG company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 195.84 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 209.86 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations remained largely flat, slipping marginally to Rs 1,145 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,150.17 crore a year earlier.

PGHH said its profitability was impacted by commodity cost fluctuations, which led to a double-digit adverse effect on earnings during the quarter.

The company cited higher raw material and energy expenses as well as unfavourable foreign exchange rates as key headwinds.

However, it noted that a substantial portion of the impact was mitigated through a strong productivity programme.

The company also stepped up investments in innovation and advertising and promotional activities compared with the previous quarter as part of its strategy to strengthen long-term competitiveness and drive future growth.

Total expenses rose 2.47 per cent year-on-year to Rs 900 crore in the reporting quarter.

For the first half of FY27, PGHH reported a marginal 2 per cent decline in total revenue to Rs 2,063 crore compared with the year-ago period.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segments through brands such as Vicks and Whisper, said it remains focused on productivity initiatives and brand investments to support long-term value creation.

Shares of the company ended flat at Rs 7,200 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

--IANS

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