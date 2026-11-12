NHRC flags concerns over UNICEF-Meta financial ties amid CSAM scrutiny

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has forwarded to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development a representation raising concerns over the reported financial association between UNICEF and Meta, apprehending that such engagements could undermine independent child-protection initiatives and ongoing efforts to hold the social media giant accountable in matters concerning Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

In a communication issued on Thursday, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo forwarded a representation received from the Legal Rights Observatory to Women and Child Development Secretary Anil Malik for information and appropriate consideration.

The representation flagged concerns over UNICEF's reported financial association with Meta Platforms Inc., as reflected in the organisation's annual reports for 2024 and 2025, and its collaborative engagements with various child-rights institutions and stakeholders on issues concerning children's digital safety.

In his communication, Kanoongo said the matter was of "serious concern", particularly in view of recent reports highlighting instances of paid CSAM-related activities and the circulation of objectionable content through Meta-owned platforms, which are also under examination and investigation by various law-enforcement agencies.

"Of particular concern are allegations that content involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of children is being monetised, thereby generating revenue from material depicting the abuse of children," the NHRC member added.

He also said that the reported substantial financial contributions by Meta to UNICEF and similar organisations raised serious apprehensions regarding the purpose and utilisation of such funds, particularly towards advocacy and institutional engagements.

"Such financial associations warrant careful examination, as they may potentially lend institutional legitimacy to a platform facing serious allegations and undermine the larger child-protection agenda," Kanoongo said.

In its representation to the NHRC, the Legal Rights Observatory, through its Convener Vinay Joshi, said that Meta figures among UNICEF's corporate-sector partners contributing substantial amounts towards its programmes, as reflected in the organisation's published annual reports.

The representation expressed apprehension that such financial support could be utilised, directly or indirectly, for advocacy initiatives, collaborative engagements and institutional outreach that may project Meta as a responsible stakeholder in child protection despite the serious allegations and enforcement action concerning its platforms.

Seeking an examination of the matter, the Legal Rights Observatory urged the authorities to scrutinise the nature of the UNICEF-Meta financial association, the contributions reflected in the annual reports and the purpose and manner of utilisation of the funds.

NHRC member Kanoongo has also forwarded the communication for information and necessary consideration to the Secretaries of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology, and External Affairs, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

He requested the Union Women and Child Development Ministry to examine the matter and take appropriate action, as deemed necessary, in the interest of child protection.

--IANS

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