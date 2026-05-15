PM Modi, UAE President discuss bilateral ties, developments in West Asia

Abu Dhabi, May 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Friday, with the discussions centred on enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the sectors of energy, trade and investment, the blue economy, technology, including fintech, defence, and fostering people-to-people connections.

The two leaders also discussed the developments in West Asia and other global issues.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held wide-ranging and productive meeting in Abu Dhabi today. Both leaders discussed further strengthening of the bilateral partnership. Discussions centered on areas of energy, trade and investment, blue economy, technology including fintech, defence and people-to-people ties among others."

"They also shared perspectives on the developments in West Asia and other global issues. Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE, as well as attempts to violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity," he added.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of agreements in areas of energy, defence, infrastructure, including shipping, and advanced technology -- imparting further momentum to the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, according to the statement released by MEA.

"In a significant step, UAE also announced investments of USD 5 billion in India which will further strengthen our markets and infrastructure. The visit has given a major boost to India’s energy security," Jaiswal posted on X.

During his meeting with the UAE President, PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to the country's government and the royal family for taking care of the Indian community during the conflict in West Asia.

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place in the UAE. The way the UAE was targeted is unacceptable in any form. In these difficult circumstances, the restraint and courage you demonstrated are highly commendable. We congratulate you for the steps taken under your leadership for maintaining national unity, security and territorial integrity," PM Modi said.

"In such challenging times, the way you cared for the Indian community and looked after them like members of your own family, I express my heartfelt appreciation to the UAE government and the royal family for that," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in the UAE and began the first leg of his five-nation visit. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received PM Modi at Abu Dhabi airport. Earlier, UAE F16 jets escorted PM Modi's plane as it entered the country's airspace.

--IANS

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