Rupali Ganguly opens up on semi-adoption & being the legal guardian of a girl child

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Rupali Ganguly has opened up about her special bond with her semi-adopted daughter, revealing that she is also the legal guardian of the little one.

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Rupali Ganguly has opened up about her special bond with her semi-adopted daughter, revealing that she is also the legal guardian of the little one.

The actress made the revelation during a candid conversation on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, when the filmmaker visited Rupali’s mother’s house in Worli for a special segment featuring the actress and her mother.

Speaking about the little girl, Rupali said, ‘Yes, she is semi-adopted by me. Her mother, Anita, has been with my son Rudransh since she was one year old. In fact she got married also in front of me, literally grown up at my house.”

She added, "This little baby was born in front of me, in fact I was the first one to hold her. I actually ran away from a shoot because her mother was in labour."

Talking about her deep emotional bond, Rupali said, "I feel like she is my own. I am her legal guardian, and she is like my daughter in every way."

She also shared a lighter moment, saying, ‘She even teaches steps to Vijay (Ganguly) telling him, “Uncle, not like this, do it this way.”’

During the interaction, the little girl, Adhya, also made a brief appearance. "She didn’t want to stay behind; she wanted to come to Nani's house,’" Rupali said, before introducing her to Farah.

Rupali also revealed that the little girl has been a part of her life for years and holds a deeply emotional place in her heart.

Rupali has been seen bringing her semi-adopted daughter along to several professional commitments, including public appearances and red carpet events.

On the personal front, Rupali is married to Ashwin Verma, and the couple has a son, Rudransh, who is around 10 years old.

Professionally, Rupali has had a long and diverse career spanning for almost three decades.

For the uninitiated, she started off with films in her younger days before becoming a household name on television with shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Parvarrish.

She is currently seen in the hit show Anupamaa, where she plays the titular role and continues to rule the roost as the lead in the Indian GEC space.

–IANS

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