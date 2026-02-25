Rupali Ganguly shares stage with Amitabh Bachchan & Sachin Tendulkar, says iconic ‘Aapko Kya’ dialogue

February 25, 2026 1:56 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly recently shared the stage with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the ISPL event.

The actress apart from dancing at the opening act of the event and meeting her fans, also delivered her iconic ‘Aapko Kya’ dialogue from her hit show Anupamaa.

Rupali took to her social media to share a video featuring glimpses from the event and captioned her post as, “One of the most cherished evenings of my life. Hosting the ISPL event, sharing the stage, laughter and moments with so many talented souls… this is why I love what I do. Grateful for the love, the respect and the beautiful energy around me. Memories like these stay forever. Thank u Aditya Bhatt and Saagar thakkar for this wonderful opportunity #ISPL #rupaliganguly #actorlife #india.”

At the event, Rupali was seen elegantly dressed in a traditional lehenga choli ensemble as she stood alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

In one of the moments captured, the actress was seen greeting Big B. Another clip showed her enthusiastically recreating her popular ‘Aapko Kya’ dialogue.

She was also seen holding the cricket bat and flung an imaginary ball into the air along with Sachin Tendulkar.

Rupali looked thrilled and excited to meet the legends.

Talking about Rupali, the actress who is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India, is best known for portraying Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa Joshi in the hit television drama Anupamaa.

She made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985.

The actress was also seen as Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, where she essayed an antagonist. She also participated in Bigg Boss season 1. The actress was also seen in Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali is currently seen in the TV show Anupamaa, that is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee.

The show revolves around Anupamaa Joshi, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity, independence and self respect after being taken for granted by her family for years and dealing with husband's infidelity.

