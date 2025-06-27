Rupali Ganguly lauds makers of 'Border-2' for dropping Diljeet Dosanjh from the film

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Amidst a request by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to boycott Diljit Dosanjh, it is believed that the Punjabi actor and singer has been removed from the forthcoming sequel "Border 2"

While no official confirmation has been received yet, popular television actress, Rupali Ganguly has appreciated the makers for taking such a stand.

The 'Anupamaa' actress took to her X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline and penned, "Border was a film that evoked deep patriotism among the people of our nation. It's truly disheartening and frustrating to see an actor in #Border2 who fails to recognize his responsibilities towards the country."

Lauding the 'Border 2' makers, she added, "Kudos to the makers for showing clarity and conviction by dropping that actor from film. A film that celebrates our soldiers and national pride must reflect that spirit in every aspect. No room for confused loyalties in a film about national pride. JAI HIND 🇮🇳"

It is believed that FWICE wrote a letter to Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Anurag Singh, urging them to remove Diljit from "Border 2".

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr. Anurag Singh. By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry in solidarity with the nation," a section of the letter read.

Diljit has been facing a lot of backlash ever since the release of the trailer of his movie, "Sardaar Ji 3", featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The trolls criticized him for working with a Pakistani actor amidst tension between the two countries after the unfortunate Pahalgam attack.

