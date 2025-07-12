July 12, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

R Madhavan reveals what it was like revisiting his school during 'Aap Jaisa Koi shoot

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) R Madhavan is one such actor who can justify any role perfectly, and his latest release, “Aap Jaisa Koi" proves the same.

The movie holds a special place in Madhavan's heart as a major part of it was shot in his hometown Jamshedpur, Bihar. During the shoot, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor happened to pay a visit to his school, bringing back some not-so-pleasant memories.

Talking about the experience, Madhavan revealed that being in the school again reminded him of all the insecurities about his future that he used to feel as a student.

"I got a chance to visit my old school, and as soon as I stepped in, all the insecurities I used to have about my future started coming back. Till 8- 9th standard, we used to only enjoy ourselves, but after that, I was scared about not being successful in life. I was suddenly reminded of all the trouble and pressure we used to go through during the last two years of school," he recalled.

However, Madhavan added that what seemed like massive life problems back then turned out to be just stepping stones for the life to come.

"I realized that I was scared for nothing- 'look at what is happening in life'. Back then when I could not clear IIT, my parents thought that my future is finished. What used to feel like such major concerns feel so light now in retrospect," he added.

"Life always has something better in store for you," Madhavan concluded.

Helmed by Vivek Soni, “Aap Jaisa Koi" stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as the leading lady.

The movie talks about the unconventional love tale between Shrirenu Tripathi (Played by Madhavan), a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Madhu Bose (Played by Fatima), a spirited French instructor.

Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, “Aap Jaisa Koi" premiered on Netflix on July 11.

