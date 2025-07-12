July 12, 2025 10:30 PM हिंदी

Rozgar Mela: Appointment letters distributed to selected candidates in Jammu and Rajkot

Rozgar Mela: Appointment letters distributed to selected candidates in Jammu and Rajkot

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday brought joy to thousands of families across the country by distributing appointment letters to over 51,000 young candidates selected for government jobs.

During the event, PM Modi also extended his best wishes to the newly appointed youth, celebrating this milestone in their lives.

As part of the Rozgar Mela (employment fair) initiative, special programmes were held in Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) and Rajkot (Gujarat), where selected candidates were officially handed their appointment letters.

In Jammu, Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada distributed the appointment letters to beneficiaries. He emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the key priorities of the Modi government. Continuous efforts are being made to boost employment opportunities and promote manufacturing in the region.

“Over the past 11 years, a new India has been built -- this is a transformation. The youth are being encouraged through various government schemes,” he stated.

In Rajkot, Union Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya said that selected youth have been allowed to serve in key departments such as the Railways, Postal Services, and Banking Sector.

“A large number of young participants attended today’s programme. The enthusiasm and confidence on their faces reflect the spirit of a new India. This is a result of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas,” she remarked.

At the 16th Rozgar Mela held in Rajkot, more than 85 young candidates were handed their appointment letters.

One candidate who received an appointment in the Railway Department expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi: “This appointment has given me new hope in life. I am now eager to overcome the many challenges I have faced in the past.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, praising PM Modi for ensuring timely appointments.

“Earlier, there used to be long delays in receiving appointment letters after the exams. But under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no such delay. The Rozgar Mela ensures that we receive our appointment letters in a transparent and timely manner,” said another candidate.

Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya also shared her thoughts on the social media platform X, writing:

“Distributed appointment letters to newly recruited youth at the 16th Rozgar Mela in Rajkot. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this mega employment fair held at 47 locations across the country embodies the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed youth and their families.”

--IANS

brt/dan

LATEST NEWS

Jannik Sinner seeks redemption against unstoppable Carlos Alcaraz in the final singles final at the Wimbledon 2025 in London on Saturday.

Wimbledon 2025: Sinner seeks redemption against unstoppable Alcaraz in final

China's diving team tests new pairings in Beijing on Saturday ahead of World Championships in Singapore. Photo credit: Xinhua

China's diving team tests new pairings ahead of World Championships

Rozgar Mela: Appointment letters distributed to selected candidates in Jammu and Rajkot

Rozgar Mela: Appointment letters distributed to selected candidates in Jammu and Rajkot

Video song 'Aagasa Veeran' from Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' released (Photo credit: Sathya Jyothi Films X)

Video song 'Aagasa Veeran' from Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' released

Everyone should learn Marathi, we are also trying: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Everyone should learn Marathi, we are also trying: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Olympic rivals set for Diamond League duel in Silesia, Poland.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Olympic rivals set for Diamond League duel in Silesia

It's not easy to challenge PM Modi, many have tried but failed: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

It's not easy to challenge PM Modi, many have tried but failed: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

R Madhavan reveals what it was like revisiting his school during 'Aap Jaisa Koi shoot

R Madhavan reveals what it was like revisiting his school during 'Aap Jaisa Koi shoot

K.L. Rahul hits a hundred as India reach 316/5 at tea, trail England by 71 runs on the third day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Saturday. IANS Photos

3rd Test: Rahul hits a hundred as India reach 316/5 at tea, trail England by 71 runs

PM Modi committed to promoting Ayurveda and Yoga globally: Prataprao Jadhav

PM Modi committed to promoting Ayurveda and Yoga globally: Prataprao Jadhav