Rozgar Mela: Appointment letters distributed to selected candidates in Jammu and Rajkot

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday brought joy to thousands of families across the country by distributing appointment letters to over 51,000 young candidates selected for government jobs.

During the event, PM Modi also extended his best wishes to the newly appointed youth, celebrating this milestone in their lives.

As part of the Rozgar Mela (employment fair) initiative, special programmes were held in Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) and Rajkot (Gujarat), where selected candidates were officially handed their appointment letters.

In Jammu, Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada distributed the appointment letters to beneficiaries. He emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the key priorities of the Modi government. Continuous efforts are being made to boost employment opportunities and promote manufacturing in the region.

“Over the past 11 years, a new India has been built -- this is a transformation. The youth are being encouraged through various government schemes,” he stated.

In Rajkot, Union Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya said that selected youth have been allowed to serve in key departments such as the Railways, Postal Services, and Banking Sector.

“A large number of young participants attended today’s programme. The enthusiasm and confidence on their faces reflect the spirit of a new India. This is a result of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas,” she remarked.

At the 16th Rozgar Mela held in Rajkot, more than 85 young candidates were handed their appointment letters.

One candidate who received an appointment in the Railway Department expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi: “This appointment has given me new hope in life. I am now eager to overcome the many challenges I have faced in the past.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, praising PM Modi for ensuring timely appointments.

“Earlier, there used to be long delays in receiving appointment letters after the exams. But under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no such delay. The Rozgar Mela ensures that we receive our appointment letters in a transparent and timely manner,” said another candidate.

Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya also shared her thoughts on the social media platform X, writing:

“Distributed appointment letters to newly recruited youth at the 16th Rozgar Mela in Rajkot. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this mega employment fair held at 47 locations across the country embodies the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed youth and their families.”

