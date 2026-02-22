February 22, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly & her 70 year-old mother dance their heart out to Shararat from Dhurandhar

Rupali Ganguly & her 70 year-old mother dance their heart out to Shararat from Dhurandhar

Mumbai Feb 22 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly recently shared a full power video featuring her mother dancing by the beachside to the hit song ‘Shararat’ from the film ‘Dhurandhar’.

Sharing the clip on social media, she wrote, “Mere bhai @vijayganguly ka gaana and introduction by meri maa… #Shararat #Dhurandar #RupaliGanguly #BollywoodTrendingReels”. The video shows her mother, who is almost 72 years grooving with effortless energy and much enthusiasm to the track choreographed by her own choreographer son and Rupali’s brother, Vijay Ganguly.

For the uninitiated, Rupali’s mother, Rajni Ganguly, is in her early 70s and is seen embracing the moment with infectious energy. With Rajni being a Maharashtrian by birth, it makes Rupali half Maharashtrian and half Bengali, since Rupali’s father, the late Anil Ganguly, was a noted Bengali filmmaker in Hindi cinema. He directed films such as Kora Kagaz, Tapasya, and Piya Ka Ghar.

Talking about the song Shararat, from Dhurandhar, starred Krystle D’Souza and Ayesha Khan and has emerged as a chartbuster since the film’s release in December last year. The peppy number has been widely appreciated for its choreography by Vijay Ganguly. The choreographer has previously worked on popular songs including Ghungroo from War and Nadiyon Paar from Roohi, among others.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, meanwhile, the actress continues her successful run as the titular character in the television show Anupamaa, which has been topping TRP charts since it went on air in 2020. Reportedly, she is currently among the highest-paid actresses on Indian television. On the personal front, Rupali is married to businessman Ashwin K Verma, and the couple has a son named Rudransh.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

New Delhi Marathon: Kartik, Nirmaben take home men & women crown; 3 elite men qualify for Asian Games

New Delhi Marathon: Kartik, Nirmaben take home men & women crown; 3 elite men qualify for Asian Games

All-party meeting calls for peace after communal clash in Nepal border district

All-party meeting calls for peace after communal clash in Nepal border district

T20 WC: Sri Lanka’s spin web restricts England to sub-par 146/9

T20 WC: Sri Lanka’s spin web restricts England to sub-par 146/9

Tillotama Shome's family visit is all about intimate chats, enjoying coffee & cakes

Tillotama Shome's family visit is all about intimate chats, enjoying coffee & cakes

Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars Final: Tejal Hasabnis’ unbeaten 51 powers India A to 46-run win over Bangladesh A (Credit: X/BCCI Women)

Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars Final: Tejal Hasabnis’ unbeaten 51 powers India A to 46-run win over Bangladesh A

Chennaiyin FC hope to bounce back in key away fixture against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: Chenniayin FC

Chennaiyin FC hope to bounce back in key away fixture against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

From Microsoft to Nvidia: Global firms announce massive AI bets on India

From Microsoft to Nvidia: Global firms announce massive AI bets on India

Weak growth, fractious polity pose hurdle for Pakistan

Weak growth, fractious polity pose hurdle for Pakistan

Allu Arjun reunites with his 'Arya 2' co-star Kajal Aggarwal after 19 years

Allu Arjun reunites with his 'Arya 2' co-star Kajal Aggarwal after 19 years

'AI Impact Summit sees India emerging as key player on global stage'

'AI Impact Summit sees India emerging as key player on global stage'