Rupali Ganguly & her 70 year-old mother dance their heart out to Shararat from Dhurandhar

Mumbai Feb 22 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly recently shared a full power video featuring her mother dancing by the beachside to the hit song ‘Shararat’ from the film ‘Dhurandhar’.

Sharing the clip on social media, she wrote, “Mere bhai @vijayganguly ka gaana and introduction by meri maa… #Shararat #Dhurandar #RupaliGanguly #BollywoodTrendingReels”. The video shows her mother, who is almost 72 years grooving with effortless energy and much enthusiasm to the track choreographed by her own choreographer son and Rupali’s brother, Vijay Ganguly.

For the uninitiated, Rupali’s mother, Rajni Ganguly, is in her early 70s and is seen embracing the moment with infectious energy. With Rajni being a Maharashtrian by birth, it makes Rupali half Maharashtrian and half Bengali, since Rupali’s father, the late Anil Ganguly, was a noted Bengali filmmaker in Hindi cinema. He directed films such as Kora Kagaz, Tapasya, and Piya Ka Ghar.

Talking about the song Shararat, from Dhurandhar, starred Krystle D’Souza and Ayesha Khan and has emerged as a chartbuster since the film’s release in December last year. The peppy number has been widely appreciated for its choreography by Vijay Ganguly. The choreographer has previously worked on popular songs including Ghungroo from War and Nadiyon Paar from Roohi, among others.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, meanwhile, the actress continues her successful run as the titular character in the television show Anupamaa, which has been topping TRP charts since it went on air in 2020. Reportedly, she is currently among the highest-paid actresses on Indian television. On the personal front, Rupali is married to businessman Ashwin K Verma, and the couple has a son named Rudransh.

–IANS

rd/