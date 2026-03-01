Rupali Ganguly expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Indian diplomacy amidst unrest in middle-east

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly is expressing her gratitude to Indian diplomacy, and PM Narendra Modi. On Sunday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of herself holding the Indian tri-colour.

She wrote, “Mera Bharat Mahan. In these unpredictable times, I truly feel blessed to live in India. Salute and heartfelt thanks to Our PM Narendra Modi ji, and deep gratitude to our Indian Army and defence forces who let us sleep peacefully every night. Thu Thu Thu… Mere Desh Ko Kisi Ki Nazar Na Lage”.

The actress’ tweet comes amidst the unrest in the middle-east after Israel’s pre-emptive attack on Iran. The middle-east is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

This is the closest to a World War, the last of which the planet last saw 8 decades ago. Things are spiralling out of control as UK airplanes are hovering over the middle-eastern skies as a defence exercise.

Earlier, actress Esha Gupta, who is known for ‘Rustom’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Baadshaho’ and others, has assured her followers of her safety. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a note, and expressed her gratitude towards the Ministry of Defence, UAE.

Actress Sonal Chauhan also revealed that she is stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended. She wrote on social media, “Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely”.

