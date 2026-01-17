Rupali Ganguly congratulates BJP-Mahayuti on BMC win: Mandate shows Mumbai’s faith in PM Modi's leadership

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly on Saturday congratulated the BJP and its Mahayuti allies on their win in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, calling the mandate a reflection of Mumbai’s faith in development and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Rupali took to X, “Mumbai has made its choice loud and clear! Warm congratulations to BJP and Mahayuti on the BMC win. Our CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji’s vision continues to guide Maharashtra forward.”

“This mandate shows Mumbai’s faith in development, national pride and our PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership. #BMCResults #Mumbai #BJPWinsBMC,” she added.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance took over the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra on January 16 with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming victory in 25 of the 29 bodies.

Elections were held for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the state on Thursday, January 15, where over 1.03 crore voters participated in the civic polls this year.

Counting took place at 23 designated centres spread across Mumbai amid tight security arrangements and high police deployment. The process was held in each centre under the supervision of an Election Returning Officer.

Talking about the actress, Rupali is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India and a member of the BJP. Best known for portraying Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the actress joined the party in 2024 and has been a vocal supporter of iconic leader Narendra Modi.

Rupali became a household name by playing Anupamaa Joshi in the drama Anupamaa. She made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985. Rupali featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father's Bengali film Balidan. Despite the success of the film, she no longer had any further feat in Bengali cinema.

The actress later had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She also participated in Bigg Boss 1. The actress was also seen in Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali is currently seen in Anupamaa. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is one of the longest running Indian television soap operas.

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation lead.

The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After discovering her husband’s infidelity, she chooses self-respect, independence, and personal growth, navigating relationships and societal expectations while redefining her role in life.

--IANS

dc/