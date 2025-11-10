'Runs from top order...': Parthiv lists things India must do right against SA in Tests

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel noted three key things that Team India must do right when they take on South Africa in the forthcoming two-Test series starting on November 14.

The Proteas are in India for a multi-format series and will play a couple of red-ball games, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.

The Shubman Gill-led side won their recent Test outing at home against the West Indies and clinched a victory in both games of the two-match series. However, they’ll have a tough challenge at hand as a relatively young squad gears up to face the reigning World Test Champions.

Parthiv Patel, speaking on JioStar, made note of three things that the hosts must get right as they take on the Proteas, and said, “Expect a lot of runs from India’s top order. A comeback from Kuldeep Yadav, he will definitely take some wickets in India. There are a lot of things which we’re talking about, so hopefully we find the right combination.”

India’s top-order batsmen displayed strong form against the West Indies last month and will be eager to perform as they face the South African bowlers.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to replicate the innings he played last month, KL Rahul will aim to build momentum in the match. Sai Sudharsan, who has received significant support, will strive to meet the team and coach’s expectations.

With Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja both named in the squad, Patel believes that the former won’t disappoint if given a chance and will be among the wickets.

India fielded both the spinners against the Windies, with Kuldeep picking four wickets in the first game and eight in the second. His wicket-taking spree also saw him register a five-wicket haul in the Delhi Test as India sailed to a smooth victory.

--IANS

vi/bc