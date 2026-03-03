March 03, 2026 4:22 PM हिंदी

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' team asks fans not to believe rumours on social media about film's run time

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' team asks fans not to believe rumours on social media about film's run time (Photo Credit: Vriddhi Cinemas/X)

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS)The team of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, has now urged fans not to believe any rumours doing the rounds on social media on the film's final run time.

Publicist Vamsi Sekhar took to his X timeline to say, "Don’t believe any rumours circulating online about the final runtime of #Peddi. Only the first half of 'Peddi' has been locked and the RR too (is) in the completion stage by A.R.Rahman. The second half is currently in the final shooting stage, with editing progressing simultaneously at a brisk pace. It will be completed very soon. Everything is right on track for the grand release on April 30, 2026. @AlwaysRamCharan @BuchibabuSana@vriddhicinemas."

Just hours ago, the makers of the film released 'Rai Rai Raa Raa', the intro song of actor Ram Charan in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Oscar winner A R Rahman has scored a full-throttle dance number packed with pulsating beats and infectious rhythm. In a rare and exciting move, Rahman himself has lent vocals to the song, and his voice adds a distinct charm, giving the track an iconic edge. The result is an electrifying introduction song.

Ram Charan has set the screen ablaze with his trademark blend of mass energy and graceful finesse, turning the song into a complete visual spectacle. Every step he performs carries an effortless swagger- his fluid movements, powerful footwork, and charismatic expressions make the track an instant chartbuster. Choreographer Jani Master deserves special credit for crafting such a dynamic visual treat.

Anantha Sriram’s lyrics infuse the song with pure mass appeal, with every line complementing Ram Charan’s persona, elevating his on-screen presence and celebrating his character’s attitude and aura. Visually, the track stands out thanks to production designer Avinash Kolla. Cinematographer R Rathnavelu brings unmatched grandeur to the visuals. His lensing enhances the vibrancy, energy, and dynamism of Ram Charan’s movements, making the entire sequence a large-screen feast.

Together, these elements combine to deliver a massive, star-studded introduction number.

For the unaware, 'Peddi' is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 30 this year.

'Peddi' features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani will be seen in key roles in the film. Ram Charan will be seen in a first-of-its-kind role in the film, the editing for which is being handled by National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: 'Don't hide from pressure, embrace it,' says Gambhir ahead of semi-final clash against England

T20 WC: 'Don't hide from pressure, embrace it,' says Gambhir ahead of semi-final clash against England

Kajol asks 'my birthday or your?' as sister Tanishaa force feeds her cake

Kajol asks 'my birthday or your?' as sister Tanishaa force feeds her cake

IAEA confirms partial damage to entrance buildings of Iran's Natanz nuclear site

Partial damage to entrance buildings of Iran's Natanz nuclear site, but no radiation leak: IAEA

Indian professionals expect up to 10 pc salary hike in 2026: Study

Indian professionals expect up to 10 pc salary hike in 2026: Report

CEPA could double apparel Indian exports to Canada in 3 years: AEPC

CEPA could double apparel Indian exports to Canada in 3 years: AEPC

Govt signs Rs 5,083 crore deals to acquire helicopters for coast guards, missiles for Navy

Govt signs Rs 5,083 crore deals to acquire helicopters for coast guards, missiles for Navy

China’s citizens face hardship as jobs shrink and wages fall

China’s citizens face hardship as jobs shrink and wages fall

Siddhanth Kapoor wishes a happy birthday to 'Sister Fishy' Shraddha Kapoor as she turns 39

Siddhanth Kapoor wishes a happy birthday to 'Sister Fishy' Shraddha Kapoor as she turns 39

Nitin Nabin from Bihar, Rahul Sinha from Bengal: BJP's 1st list of 9 candidates for RS

Nitin Nabin from Bihar, Rahul Sinha from Bengal: BJP's 1st list of 9 candidates for RS

India's steel sector aims to reach 300 million tonnes capacity by 2030: Govt official

India's steel sector aims to reach 300 million tonnes capacity by 2030: Govt official