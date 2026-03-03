T20 WC: India vs WI super 8s clash set new record on ICC streaming platforms

Dubai, March 3 (IANS) The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 super 8s clash between India and West Indies surpassed the previous peak of concurrent streams set during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final.

T20 World Cup 2026 became the most digitally engaged and globally accessible edition ever, with ICC.tv and the ICC's social media channels set new standards across digital platforms.

ICC.tv has already surpassed the total users and watch time for the entire 2024 event. At this same point in the previous tournament, unique users increased by 28%, and total viewing time grew by 56%.

On social media, the ICC has exceeded 10 billion video views and is expected to surpass the 16 billion views recorded in 2024.

The data indicate that, beyond just scale, more fans are now watching larger portions of the tournament than ever previously recorded.

The average watch time per unique user has risen to 58 minutes, compared to 47 minutes at the end of the Super 8 stage 2024.

Multi-language feeds keep enhancing and customizing the fan experience worldwide, representing nearly half of total playtime. Three of the top five streams during the tournament were non-English, with ICC.tv broadcasting in Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Japanese, and Bahasa Indonesia.

This emphasis on language accessibility continues to be key in fostering connections with viewers across diverse cricket communities worldwide.

The highest percentage increase occurred in non-traditional markets, with a 69 percent growth in users. Germany saw a 150 percent rise in unique users from the 2024 event, while Italy experienced a 136 percent increase. Additionally, Japan and South Korea each achieved growth of over 100 percent in both views and unique users.

These remarkable trends show significant progress toward the ICC’s goal of creating its most global and accessible event to date.

Data indicates consistent growth in consumption, engagement, and geographic reach, driven by added language feeds and rising participation in emerging European and Asian markets.

With record-high concurrent audiences, longer average watch times, and a substantially larger portion of users and views from non-traditional regions, this has been the most accessible and widely engaged ICC event ever.

