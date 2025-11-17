Ruhi Singh addresses hesitations about watching adult comedy ‘Masti 4’: Every film has a different flavour

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Ruhi Singh recently spoke about her upcoming adult comedy “Masti 4,” addressing any hesitations audiences might have about the genre.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she highlighted that every film has its own unique flavour and assured that ‘Masti 4’ is packed with humour, making it the perfect stress-busting watch for those looking for some lighthearted fun.

When asked about how mindful audiences should be while watching an adult comedy, Ruhi Singh explained, “It’s a genre. Masti has always had its own audience. Every film has a different flavour, and this one is packed with humour. If you’re stressed and want to have a good time without overthinking, Masti 4 is perfect. Go to a theatre, laugh your heart out, and enjoy.”

Speaking about her pairing with Aftab Shivdasani in the film, the actress mentioned, “Aftab is an absolute charmer—gentle, polite, and genuinely sweet. My friends, my family, my mom—we’ve all been fans. I was thrilled to work opposite him.”

“I also admire all the other actors—Riteish Deshmukh is brilliant, and Vivek Oberoi sir is unforgettable. Arshad Warsi sir has been my favourite for years. Meeting him on set made me very happy. Working with such talented people felt incredible.”

When asked about her decision to join “Masti 4,” Singh explained that the main reason was the film’s stature as a major franchise releasing in theatres. She noted that while she has worked extensively on OTT projects, those don’t always reach a wide audience. “The biggest reason was that Masti 4 is a huge franchise film, releasing in theatres. Many people will watch this film, and I wanted to be part of such a massive project. I’ve worked a lot on OTT too, but sometimes that work doesn’t reach a wide audience. This franchise already has a big following and features established actors, so I immediately said yes.”

“Masti 4” stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Malkhani, A. Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, and Umesh Bansal. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is slated to hit theatres on 21st November.

