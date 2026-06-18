Rugby Premier League: Bengaluru Bravehearts return to winning ways in Season 2

Hyderabad, June 18 (IANS) Bengaluru Bravehearts came back strongly to beat Delhi Redz 38-28 in a thrilling clash in the men's section on the third day of Season 2 in the Rugby Premier League, while Chennai Bulls and Delhi Redz (women) played out a 26-26 draw at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts men made a strong start through Akuila Rokolisoa, but Patrick Odongo's interception try quickly levelled the scores for Delhi Redz. Shilton van Wyk then scored twice to restore Bengaluru's advantage, before Luciano Gonzalez and Odongo helped the Redz take the lead.

Van Wyk completed his hat-trick early in the second half, while Gonzalez answered with another brilliant individual try. Ngarohi McGarvey kept the Bravehearts ahead before Ryan Apps' long-range effort in the final quarter sealed the victory.

Chennai Bulls, Mumbai Dreamers draw in women's section

Lachmi Oraon gave Mumbai Dreamers the perfect start before Savannah Bauder replied with a try and conversion to put Chennai Bulls ahead. Amandeep Kaur extended the Bulls' lead as they dominated possession in the second quarter.

The Dreamers fought back after the breakthrough, with Mama Naik and Grace Okulu, but Sandhyarani Tudu kept the Bulls level. Bhumika Shukla's late try looked set to secure victory for Mumbai, only for Bauder to cross over in the dying moments and force a dramatic draw.

Later in the day, the women’s franchise Delhi Redz will face the Kolkata Banga Tigers. And the men’s teams, Chennai Bulls, will play against Hyderabad Heroes in the last match of the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, hosts Hyderabad Heroes and Mumbai Dreamers registered victories at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad Heroes beat Delhi Redz 31-17 while Mumbai Dreamers defeated Bengaluru Bravehearts 19-7 in the men's section.

The Rugby Premier League was started by Rugby India, the official national sports body for Rugby Union in India, last year as an opportunity for Indian players to play alongside famous international stars. Rugby India is affiliated with World Rugby, Asia Rugby, IOA, and is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). It is responsible for the growth and development of the sport across India.

--IANS

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