December 20, 2025 9:34 AM हिंदी

Rubio says Venezuela regime backs criminal groups

Rubio says Venezuela regime backs criminal groups.

Washington, Dec 20 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Venezuela’s government of cooperating with criminal and terrorist organizations, describing it as a destabilizing force in the Western Hemisphere.

“There’s one place that doesn’t cooperate, and it’s the illegitimate regime in Venezuela,” Rubio said.

He alleged that the Venezuelan authorities work with armed groups.

“They not only do not cooperate with us, they openly cooperate with terrorists and criminal elements,” Rubio said.

Rubio said the regime allows foreign militant groups to operate from its territory.

“They invite Hezbollah and Iran to operate from their territory,” he said, adding that Venezuela also permits ELN and FARC dissidents to operate “unencumbered.”

He said Venezuela serves as a hub for narcotics trafficking.

“They cooperate with drug trafficking organizations,” Rubio said.

By contrast, he praised cooperation from other regional partners.

“So the good news is we have a lot of countries in the region that openly cooperate and work with us,” he said, citing Mexico and Central American nations.

Rubio said US-Mexico cooperation is at a historic high. “Mexico, their level of cooperation with us is the highest it’s ever been in their history,” he said.

He also pointed to regional security initiatives. “We’ve already had pledges of up to 7,500 forces from a variety of countries,” Rubio said, referring to a multinational effort to stabilise Haiti.

Venezuela has been under US sanctions for years amid allegations of democratic backsliding, corruption and human rights abuses. The country has experienced economic collapse, mass migration and political repression.

Washington has accused Caracas of undermining regional stability while seeking cooperation with neighbouring governments to counter organized crime and migration flows.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

Tom Jones to lead NZ's 15-strong squad for U19 WC

Tom Jones to lead New Zealand in ICC U19 World Cup

Rubio says US balancing China ties, Indo-Pacific alliances

Rubio says US balancing China ties, Indo-Pacific alliances

Indi Lime export to Oman showcases early gains of CEPA

Indi Lime export to Oman showcases early gains of CEPA: Govt

Jugal Hansraj has ‘activated’ his festive mode, sends out Christmas cheer

Jugal Hansraj has ‘activated’ his festive mode, sends out Christmas cheer

Very important alliance: Rubio affirms strong US-Colombia relations

Very important alliance: Rubio affirms strong US-Colombia relations

Isha Koppikar turns the train into a dance floor with daughter

Isha Koppikar turns the train into a dance floor with daughter

Maanvi Gagroo questions society: "Why are men not judged for peeing on the road"

Maanvi Gagroo questions society: "Why are men not judged for peeing on the road?"

Sparsh Shrivastava, says working with Naga Chaitanya is ‘pure magic’

Sparsh Shrivastava, says working with Naga Chaitanya is ‘pure magic’

Nia Sharma: I'm okay to walk the red carpets without make-up now

Nia Sharma: I'm okay to walk the red carpets without make-up now

Four Pakistani-origin men charged in $41 million US market fraud

Four Pakistani-origin men charged in $41 million US market fraud