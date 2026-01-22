Rubina Dilaik wishes Keerti Kelkar on b’day: Friend who taught me what friendship means

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Renowned TV actress Rubina Dilaik wished her close friend Keerti Kelkar on her birthday with a heartfelt note celebrating their bond.

Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from Keerti’s birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday to the friend who taught me what friendship truly means,” tagging her in the post.

Joining in the birthday cheer was actor Sharad Kelkar, who also shared an affectionate message for his wife. He shared three stunning pictures, one of which featured him alongside his wife.

Calling her “baiko,” Sharad wrote, “Happy birthday baiko,” keeping it short yet endearing.

Keerti is known for playing the leading character of Simar Prem Bharadwaj in television series Sasural Simar Ka. She began her career in 2002 with her first television debut in Kammal. In 2004, she did a TV series called Aakrosh, where she met the love of her life Sharad Kelkar

On the work front, Rubina was recently seen in the couple's reality show "Pati Patni aur Panga", which featured different themes and games that put the couple's bond to the test. It features moments of light-hearted arguments, romantic exchanges, and laughter filled interactions, offering audiences view of the real life relationships of the celebrity couples.

She was also seen in the second season of “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited”, where she teamed up with singer Rahul Vaidya. For the unversed, the two were last seen together in another reality show, "Bigg Boss 14".

The second season of "Laughter Chefs" featured faces like Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Rubina, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth, along with some familiar faces such as Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah and Rahul Vaidya. "Laughter Chefs Season 2" premiered on January 25 this year.

The first season of the show featured Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Arjun Bijlani, flaunting their culinary skills. With the previous season being such a huge success.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with “Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as “Saas Bina Sasural”, “Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”, “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with “Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

