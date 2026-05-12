Rubina Dilaik reacts to Abhinav Shukla's decision of being a stay-at-home father

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik, at her candid and emotional best, revealed how husband Abhinav Shukla's decision of being a ‘stay at home’ father while she gets to pursue her dream and career, speaks a lot about the fine man that Abhinav is.

Speaking about Abhinav's decision, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rubina praised him for supporting her ambitions and prioritising family over ego.

She said, “It takes immense strength as a man to keep your ego aside and say, ‘I will stay at home, go live your dreams, and we will make sure our daughters are taken care of.’ It is a conscious decision because he knows how much I love my work, and for him, me finding that purpose has always been important.”

Rubina also spoke about breaking social stereotypes while raising their daughters. “We don’t live by society’s norms or what people expect from us. We want to pass on a different value system to our daughters. When people say a man has to behave in a certain way or a woman has to operate in a certain way, enough of that. We are fortunate enough to break those beliefs and shatter those ceilings.”

Calling it the true definition of strength, Rubina concluded, “It’s not easy to hold each other together, but that doesn’t give us an excuse not to practice it. I believe that is the true definition of a real man.”

Rubina who is a mother to her little twin babies, will be seen participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and traveling to South Africa for 40 days for the same.

Meanwhile, Abhinav will be seen taking a break from professional commitments to look after their kids.

Rubina and Abhinav got married a few years ago and are parents to twin baby girls who are two years old.

–IANS

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